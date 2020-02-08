How Lord Hanuman's name created furore in Delhi assembly

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

After deciding to organise “Sunderkand” recitations in their constituencies on the first Tuesday of every month, two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Naresh Balyan, on Monday took oath in the assembly in the name of Lord Hanuman. While Bharadwaj represents Greater Kailash, Balyan is the MLA of Uttam Nagar. 👓 View full article

