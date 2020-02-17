Global  

CAA clashes in Delhi: Urge everyone to shun violence, says Arvind Kejriwal

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is worried about the prevailing situation in certain parts of the national capital and urged everyone to shun violence.

"Am very worried about prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi. All of us together should make all efforts to restore peace in our...
