Delhi Police head constable killed in CAA clashes was a peace-loving man

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal on Monday during a violent clash between pro and anti-CAA groups in east Delhi has shattered his family. What was their father's mistake, his children asked the Commissioner of Police. Ratan Lal's wife Poonam fainted as she heard the news of his death. His children -- Siddhi, 13,...
News video: CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News 03:45

 VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY VIOLENCE IN MAUJPUR AREA. CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNED THE VIOLENCE THAT UNFOLDED IN DELHI...

Live: Cop killed, DCP injured during violent protests over CAA in Delhi

A police head constable was killed and several others were injured during clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area on Monday afternoon. Police have...
Delhi Police head constable dies after suffering serious injuries in stone pelting in Gokulpuri

A head constable of the Delhi Police on Monday died after suffering serious injuries in stone pelting in Gokulpuri area of the national capital.
