Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The slight disappointment of no eagerly awaited Telugu or Malayalam movies, will more than be compensated by these two Kollywood offerings, especially if they hit their stride. First up, we have Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and then, there is ageless beauty Trisha Krishnan's Paramapadham Vilayattu. 👓 View full article