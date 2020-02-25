CAA clashes in Delhi: Sonia Gandhi appeals for communal harmony, condoles constable's death

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony after violence rocked North East Delhi claiming four lives. She expressed condolences over the death of head constable Rattan Lal, who lost his life as a pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters clashed in... 👓 View full article

