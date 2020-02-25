CAA clashes in Delhi: Sonia Gandhi appeals for communal harmony, condoles constable's death
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony after violence rocked North East Delhi claiming four lives. She expressed condolences over the death of head constable Rattan Lal, who lost his life as a pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters clashed in...
Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays Kapil Mishra's provocative video clip before Delhi violence; India marks one year anniversary of...
Congress president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday demanded that home minister Amit Shah resign from his post for his “colossal failure” of the BJP and the central... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day •Zee News