Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > CAA clashes in Delhi: Sonia Gandhi appeals for communal harmony, condoles constable's death

CAA clashes in Delhi: Sonia Gandhi appeals for communal harmony, condoles constable's death

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony after violence rocked North East Delhi claiming four lives. She expressed condolences over the death of head constable Rattan Lal, who lost his life as a pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters clashed in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News 02:44

 Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays Kapil Mishra's provocative video clip before Delhi violence; India marks one year anniversary of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop [Video]Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop

Delhi police made another arrest over the violence which broke out in the national capital last week. Mohammed Shahrukh was arrested by police from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. He had been seen in viral..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published

Constable’s house set on fire in Delhi violence, BSF offers assistance [Video]Constable’s house set on fire in Delhi violence, BSF offers assistance

Constable’s house set on fire in Delhi violence, BSF offers assistance

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CAA clashes in Delhi: Day after five killed, stone pelting reported in Brahampuri area

Fresh incident of stone pelting occurred between two groups in Brahampuri area on Tuesday, a day after five people including four civilians and one head...
Mid-Day

Sonia accuses Centre, Delhi govt of ‘deliberate inaction’ over Delhi violence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Wednesday demanded that home minister Amit Shah resign from his post for his “colossal failure” of the BJP and the central...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.