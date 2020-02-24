Global  

President Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
News video: Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute

Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute 04:39

 US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and PM Modi received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. . Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were also present at the ceremony. US...

Trump-Modi hold bilateral; Delhi remains tense day after violence| Oneindia News [Video]Trump-Modi hold bilateral; Delhi remains tense day after violence| Oneindia News

PM Modi-US President Trump hold bilateral, several deals to be inked; Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Melania Trump witnesses happiness curriculum at Delhi School; Home..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published

India Welcomes Trump [Video]India Welcomes Trump

President Donald Trump received a warm welcome when he landed in India, but just miles away, protests rang out against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published


Warm welcome as Donald Trump touches down in India

US President Donald Trump received a warm welcome as he arrived for a whirlwind 36-hour visit to India, where thousands of people were gathering for a mega-rally...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsZee NewsIndiaTimes

Donald Trump’s India trip to produce huge crowds, little trade progress

Donald Trump’s India trip to produce huge crowds, little trade progressUS President Donald Trump anticipates a hero’s welcome in India on Monday, but the glitzy events filling his two-day visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndiaTimes

_smeargle__

Bholla_Manas RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert - Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan. US President Donald Trump will be accorded a ceremo… 1 minute ago

DJTsavesAmerica

🇺🇸🌵TruthRocks 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌺 @bsindia President Donald Trump & the First Lady Melania Trump were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapa… https://t.co/tr8m6mVKhV 15 minutes ago

VasudhaMS

Vasudha Singh RT @PTI_News: The visit was great; We will remember welcome accorded to us: US President Donald Trump 20 minutes ago

ujjwalc2

Cittu Singh PTI_News: The visit was great; We will remember welcome accorded to us: US President Donald Trump 22 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse The visit was great; We will remember welcome accorded to us: US President Donald Trump. https://t.co/QJU8g6EJLK 34 minutes ago

priyen1183

Priyen patel President Kovind accorded a ceremonial welcome to President Donald J. Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan 🇮🇳️🇺🇸 via MyNt https://t.co/kaYyFYacVv 34 minutes ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IndianExpress: #InPhotos | US President @realDonaldTrump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of @narendramodi… 37 minutes ago

PTI_News

Press Trust of India The visit was great; We will remember welcome accorded to us: US President Donald Trump 39 minutes ago

