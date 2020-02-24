President Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bholla_Manas RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert - Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan. US President Donald Trump will be accorded a ceremo… 1 minute ago

🇺🇸🌵TruthRocks 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌺 @bsindia President Donald Trump & the First Lady Melania Trump were accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapa… https://t.co/tr8m6mVKhV 15 minutes ago

Vasudha Singh RT @PTI_News: The visit was great; We will remember welcome accorded to us: US President Donald Trump 20 minutes ago

Cittu Singh PTI_News: The visit was great; We will remember welcome accorded to us: US President Donald Trump 22 minutes ago

Devdiscourse The visit was great; We will remember welcome accorded to us: US President Donald Trump. https://t.co/QJU8g6EJLK 34 minutes ago

Priyen patel President Kovind accorded a ceremonial welcome to President Donald J. Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan 🇮🇳️🇺🇸 via MyNt https://t.co/kaYyFYacVv 34 minutes ago

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @IndianExpress: #InPhotos | US President @realDonaldTrump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of @narendramodi… 37 minutes ago