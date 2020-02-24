|
CAA clashes in Delhi: Man who opened fire at police in North East Delhi detained
|
|
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been detained, Delhi Police sources said.
On Monday, the police had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh. Five people, including one Head Constable of Delhi...
|
|
|
