President Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.







#WATCH Delhi: US President Donald Trump inspects the Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.... 👓 View full article

