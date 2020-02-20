Global  

President Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump was on Tuesday accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



#WATCH Delhi: US President Donald Trump inspects the Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan....
News video: Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour

Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour 00:32

 US president Donald Trump arrives to a warm welcome in the western city of Ahmedabad at the start of a two-day tour of India.

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published

'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties [Video]'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties

US president invokes Bollywood and cricket stars in his address at fully-packed stadium in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published


Trump swipes at foes, touts record, vows to hold Arizona in November

President Donald Trump hit familiar notes ranging from the economy to Arizona-focused issues such as immigration and sanctuary cities in a Wednesday night rally...
bizjournals

The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local): 10:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is kicking off his second day in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SBS

solaceseeker6

solaceseeker RT @ANI: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan. US President Donald Trump will be accorded a ceremonial recepti… 2 minutes ago

Nh1News

Nh1 News President Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan Read more at: https://t.co/zp3ziDQOLx Cop… https://t.co/T5SQoF2SSs 4 minutes ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed US President Donald Trump Given Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/hH3gbnTdCj 12 minutes ago

Chhabiy

Chhabi RT @ndtv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan. US President Donald Trump will be accorded a ceremonial reception at… 18 minutes ago

udayavani_web

Udayavani .@realDonaldTrump accorded ceremonial welcome at #RashtrapatiBhavan #NamasteyTrump #TrumpInIndia https://t.co/da0u9wik7V 21 minutes ago

RAJTRIP99179797

RAJ TRIPATHI RT @TOIIndiaNews: President Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/URdiKlHhfB 24 minutes ago

MyNation

MyNation US President Donald Trump was accorded tri-services guard of honour at #Rashtrapati Bhavan @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/ArVIN9iBaD 28 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India President Donald Trump accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/URdiKlHhfB 30 minutes ago

