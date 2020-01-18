Global  

Anti-CAA violence: Chidambaram says people paying price for putting in power insensitive people

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Former Union minister Chidambaram said the amendment to the CAA should be abandoned forthwith and the government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters by keeping the CAA in abeyance till the Supreme Court gave its verdict.
