Delhi violence: Seven dead, 76 injured; 35 companies of paramilitary forces deployed Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police deployment has been made in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. 👓 View full article

