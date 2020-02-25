Global  

Delhi violence: Seven dead, 76 injured; 35 companies of paramilitary forces deployed

Zee News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police deployment has been made in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. 
