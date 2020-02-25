Global  

Six Supreme Court judges down with swine flu

Indian Express Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Six Indian Supreme Court judges struck by swine flu

Several judges from the country's highest court have reportedly fallen ill with the H1N1 influenza virus. Speculation is rife that this might delay a number of...
Deutsche Welle

Six SC judges down with swine flu; judge wears mask to court

Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, over...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

VarunjamwalBJP

Varun Jamwal 6 Supreme Court judges down with swine flu, various matters affected. #SwineFlu #SupremeCourtofIndia 3 seconds ago

sharmaanildelhi

Anil Sharma RT @NewIndianXpress: Justice Chandrachud said that it was decided that the top court will make vaccines available for inoculation of lawyer… 17 seconds ago

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @ANI: Justice DY Chandrachud (in file pic) in Supreme Court today said, 6 judges are down with H1N1 virus & that he had asked and reques… 2 minutes ago

jaipurarun

Dr Arun Kumar Singh RT @firstpost: With six #SupremeCourt judges infected with #H1N1, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde held a meeting with judges and suggested… 3 minutes ago

indifferent_kay

Kaushik Kay RT @DeccanHerald: JUST IN | Six Supreme Court judges down with #H1N1 virus. 4 minutes ago

pandayjyoti

Jyoti Panday RT @spatranobis: #Covid_19 #coronavirus: A lockdown in Lutyens? https://t.co/Qoo527vCw2 7 minutes ago

Megha18july

Pratikshita Mishra RT @Oneindia: #SwineFlu scare at Supreme Court as six judges are down with #H1N1 virus, hearings affected in #Sabarimala, other cases http… 7 minutes ago

Umarjav7415

Umarjaved RT @HassShad: Six Indian Supreme Court judges down with swine flu. Is there anything called 'spine flu' i.e. a flu caused due to a lack of… 9 minutes ago

