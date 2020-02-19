Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump hold one-on-one talks at Hyderabad House

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held one-on-one talks at the Hyderabad House. The two leaders will also hold delegation-level talks. This will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and a press statement by both leaders.



Among others, the two sides will... 👓 View full article

