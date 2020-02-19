Global  

Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump hold one-on-one talks at Hyderabad House

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held one-on-one talks at the Hyderabad House. The two leaders will also hold delegation-level talks. This will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and a press statement by both leaders.

Among others, the two sides will...
Credit: Oneindia
News video: India says Namaste Trump; All eyes on roadshow, Motera event | Oneindia News

India says Namaste Trump; All eyes on roadshow, Motera event | Oneindia News 03:00

 PM Modi welcomes US President Donald Trump; Crowds line roadshow route to Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad; Trump to pay respect at Sabarmati Ashram; Chorus grows in Congress on leadership crisis; Ex-CIC says roads at Shaheen Bagh unnecessarily barricaded; Kashmir schools reopen after 7-month shutdown and...

