US First Lady Melania Trump was welcomed with thunderous applause by excited students as she interacted with them at a Delhi government school. Melania attended 'Happiness Classes' at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School co-ed school in South Moti Bagh. Dressed in a white dress, Melania seemed to thoroughly enjoy her session with students.