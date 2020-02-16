Global  

Meeting with Amit Shah was positive, all parties will take steps to restore peace: Arvind Kejriwal

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital. "Meeting with HM Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace," he told reporters after the...
