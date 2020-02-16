Meeting with Amit Shah was positive, all parties will take steps to restore peace: Arvind Kejriwal
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital. "Meeting with HM Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace," he told reporters after the...
On Delhi Police Raising Day Home Minister Amit Shah said that the police force deserves respect, at a time the forces are under increasing public scrutiny for its alleged brutal crackdown on students..