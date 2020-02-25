Global  

Bihar Assembly passes resolution against NRC, wants NPR in 2010 format

Zee News Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Bihar Assembly on Tuesday (February 25) passed a resolution to not implement the NRC in the state.
Bihar Assembly unanimously passes resolution against NRC, demand NPR in 2010 format

This comes amid the ongoing unrest across the country over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the NRC and the NPR.
