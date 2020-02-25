US First Lady Melania Trump visits Delhi govt school, attends 'Happiness Class'

Jody Perry/AUTISM AWARENESS/MAGA TRUMP 2020/KAG RT @foxnewsradio: President Trump and first lady Melania tossed colorful flower petals on a memorial to Mohandas Gandhi on Tuesday in New D… 14 seconds ago

🇺🇸American Bliss🇺🇸 RT @MELANIAJTRUMP: Our First Lady looks absolutely STUNNING in India today! Melania Trump is wearing a beautiful white jumpsuit from Atelie… 19 seconds ago

PatriotforUSA RT @jonmichaelolse1: INCREDIBLE! Listen to the Massive Indian Crowd CHEER President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as They Enter Motero… 26 seconds ago

Kennie McCormick RT @tv9gujarati: #Agra : US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. #TV9News #TrumpVisitIndia @realDonaldTrum… 31 seconds ago

Becky RT @MELANIAJTRUMP: First Lady Melania Trump looks beautiful in India today wearing a floral embroidered shirt dress by Carolina Herrera. 💐… 40 seconds ago

Vikas pal RT @ANI: Delhi: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump write in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat. https://t.co/p43IMmCIg7 45 seconds ago

Vikas pal RT @ANI: Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump leaves from Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, after meet… 1 minute ago