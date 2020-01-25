Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > ‘Whether Kapil Mishra or anyone…:’ BJP MP Gautam Gambhir demands action over Delhi violence

‘Whether Kapil Mishra or anyone…:’ BJP MP Gautam Gambhir demands action over Delhi violence

Indian Express Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi polls 2020: EC Slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi polls 2020: EC Slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra | Oneindia News

KAPIL MISHRA CONTESTING FROM MODEL TOWN HAS BEEN BARRED BY THE POLL BODY FROM CAMPAIGNING FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS STARTING 5 PM ON SATURDAY OVER VIOLATION OF THE MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT. THE ACTION COMES..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gambhir calls for action against those who provoke violence, ‘whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else’

The MP also asked those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to talk to the government instead of indulging in violence.
Hindu Also reported by •DNA

Delhi violence: Jamia committee demands BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s immediate arrest

“Immediate arrest on FIRs registered against Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in northeast Delhi through his speeches and tweets,” the...
Hindu Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

Tweets about this

jayrajmori

Jayrajsinh Mori RT @NH_India: #GautamGambhir condemned the violence in the city over #CAA and said action should be taken against any party member, “whethe… 13 seconds ago

NileshP06294991

Nilesh RT @ANI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Kapil Mishra's speech: No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging… 57 seconds ago

RahulEaswar

Rahul Easwar RT @news18dotcom: "Whether it is Kapil Mishra or anyone else responsible for giving such kind of a speech, action should be taken against t… 1 minute ago

RahulEaswar

Rahul Easwar RT @IndianExpress: ‘Whether Kapil Mishra or anyone…:’ BJP MP Gautam Gambhir demands action over Delhi violence https://t.co/g2yn5KNyY9 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.