Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Monkeys on prowl, injure over a dozen people in Odisha's Kendrapara

Monkeys on prowl, injure over a dozen people in Odisha's Kendrapara

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Over a dozen persons were injured following an attack by a troop of monkeys at a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, officials said. The monkeys also ravaged farmland at Badamangarajpur village in Derabish police station area, said an official.

Over 12 people, including two boys, were injured in the attack, he...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.