Monkeys on prowl, injure over a dozen people in Odisha's Kendrapara

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Over a dozen persons were injured following an attack by a troop of monkeys at a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, officials said. The monkeys also ravaged farmland at Badamangarajpur village in Derabish police station area, said an official.



Over 12 people, including two boys, were injured in the attack, he... 👓 View full article

