Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ahmedabad > India, US sign agreement to buy American military hardware worth $3 billion

India, US sign agreement to buy American military hardware worth $3 billion

DNA Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
On Monday, the US President addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event in the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, where he confirmed that the two countries will sign a $3 billion defence deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit

Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit 01:38

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defense and commercial ties in an attempt to balance the weight of China in the region. Soraya Ali reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

India, US expanded defence cooperation with USD 3 billion military equipment deals, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that India and US expanded their defence cooperation as New Delhi agreed to purchase more than USD 3 billion of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAReutersIndiaTimes

Trump Announces Military Deal With India, Expresses Optimism For Trade Pact

By Steve Herman and Anjana Pasricha President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will sign an agreement to sell $3 billion worth of U.S. helicopters...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.