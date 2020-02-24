India, US sign agreement to buy American military hardware worth $3 billion
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () On Monday, the US President addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event in the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, where he confirmed that the two countries will sign a $3 billion defence deal.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defense and commercial ties in an attempt to balance the weight of China in the region. Soraya Ali reports.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that India and US expanded their defence cooperation as New Delhi agreed to purchase more than USD 3 billion of... Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA •Reuters •IndiaTimes
President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will sign an agreement to sell $3 billion worth of U.S. helicopters...