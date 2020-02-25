Rajya Sabha elections: Polling for 55 seats on March 26, results to be declared on same date

The voting will commence from 9 am and conclude at 4 pm on March 26. The counting of votes will begin at 5 PM on the same day.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Rajya Sabha elections to fill 55 seats on March 26, result on same date Elections to fill the 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, 2020. Announcing the dates of the Rajya Sabha election, the Election...

Zee News 4 hours ago Hindu Also reported by • DNA



Tweets about this