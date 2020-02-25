Global  

Rajya Sabha elections: Polling for 55 seats on March 26, results to be declared on same date

DNA Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The voting will commence from 9 am and conclude at 4 pm on March 26. The counting of votes will begin at 5 PM on the same day.
