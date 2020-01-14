Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.
Addressing an outreach rally in Vaishali district HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH HIT OUT AT THE OPPOSITION, ACCUSING IT OF PEDDLING LIES AND MISINFORMATION ON THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT. MEANWHILE HE..