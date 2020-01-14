Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bihar > Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census

Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah in Bihar: Says no rift with JDU, will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership [Video]Amit Shah in Bihar: Says no rift with JDU, will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership

Addressing an outreach rally in Vaishali district HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH HIT OUT AT THE OPPOSITION, ACCUSING IT OF PEDDLING LIES AND MISINFORMATION ON THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT. MEANWHILE HE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published

Nationwide NRC not needed, says Bihar CM Nitish amid Opposition protests [Video]Nationwide NRC not needed, says Bihar CM Nitish amid Opposition protests

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar commented on the possibility of a pan-India NRC. Nitish Kumar said that a nationwide NRC was not needed. Kumar cited the statement of PM Modi regarding NRC to counter opposition.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bihar Assembly witnesses uproar over NPR, NRC on second day of Budget Session

As soon as the proceedings of the Assembly started, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misleading the people on National...
Zee News

NDA will win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly elections: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Saturday said NDA will win more than 200 out of total 243 seats in the assembly polls slated to be held in...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gops333

🅶🆂 RT @rkhuria: Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census https://t.co/HT4CgF918c 8 seconds ago

kamalkanya

KAMAL AGRAWAL As of now NRC has not been even discussed in cabinet so passing of resolution of its non implementation is worthles… https://t.co/frAFGRn698 25 minutes ago

meingangadhar

secular RT @arunojha30: Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census https://t.co/cejGIrl0zX via @t… 38 minutes ago

Akash97Mandal

Ａｋａｓｈ Ｍａｎｄａｌ RT @TOIIndiaNews: Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census https://t.co/lK7RkTsg0g 48 minutes ago

Hindutva__watch

Hindutva Watch Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census https://t.co/h7z2tg2EEf 52 minutes ago

Shreeram5008

Shreeram Upadhyay Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census https://t.co/Prpyu35soJ via @timesofindia 55 minutes ago

arunojha30

Arun Ojha Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census https://t.co/cejGIrl0zX via @timesofindia 56 minutes ago

rkhuria

RKHuria Bihar assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish Kumar seeks caste-based census https://t.co/HT4CgF918c 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.