Dwayne Johnson wishes Jungle Cruise costar Emily Blunt on her birthday, calls her 'one of the most talented actors'

Actress Emily Blunt has recently turned a year older, and her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson is all praise for the former on her birthday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Travel Jumanji JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL - Travel Jumanji Advertisement. On Digital March 3rd! In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:08Published 2 weeks ago The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019 The Top 10 Highest Paid Actresses and Actors of 2019 'Forbes' released its annual list of the world’s highest paid actors and actresses ‘Jumanji’ star Dwayne Johnson and ‘Marriage Story’.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 02:05Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Qatar- Dwayne Johnson: Emily Blunt is one of the most talented actors (MENAFN - The Peninsula) IANS Los Angeles: Actress Emily Blunt has recently turned a year older, and her "Jungle Cruise" co-star Dwayne Johnson is ...

MENAFN.com 2 days ago



Disney Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks with People Aboard at Magic Kingdom "The Most Magical Place on Earth" became the wettest place for a group of theme park guests who got caught on a sinking vessel ... the park's famous Jungle...

TMZ.com 5 hours ago





Tweets about this