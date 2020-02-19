Global  

Modi-Trump hold talks; trade, defence, security on agenda

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including the key areas of defence, security, and trade and investment.
