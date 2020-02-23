'It's up to India': US President Donald Trump refuses to comment on CAA amid Delhi violence

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit At least seven people have been killed and around 150 injured in clashes, according to authorities, in riots sparked by a controversial Indian immigration law. The violence comes during U.S. President.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:23Published 34 minutes ago Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths The national capital witnessed violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the northeastern parts of Delhi... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:44Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Narendra Modi: India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump *New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow. "India...

Mid-Day 2 days ago



US President Donald Trump lands in Delhi for main leg of India visit US President Donald Trump arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





