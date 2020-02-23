Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Donald Trump > 'It's up to India': US President Donald Trump refuses to comment on CAA amid Delhi violence

'It's up to India': US President Donald Trump refuses to comment on CAA amid Delhi violence

DNA Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue, acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism continued on Tuesday between rival groups.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify 01:30

 A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit [Video]7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit

At least seven people have been killed and around 150 injured in clashes, according to authorities, in riots sparked by a controversial Indian immigration law. The violence comes during U.S. President..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths [Video]Fresh violence in Delhi: Stone pelting, arson & firing, day after 7 deaths

The national capital witnessed violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the northeastern parts of Delhi...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Narendra Modi: India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow. "India...
Mid-Day

US President Donald Trump lands in Delhi for main leg of India visit

US President Donald Trump arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.