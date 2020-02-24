Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Supreme court > Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing on Wednesday

Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing on Wednesday

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The pleas relating to the north-east Delhi violence, which has claimed 10 lives, reached the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court on Tuesday and they will hear the matter on Wednesday. The first plea was mentioned in the apex court on behalf of former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others who sought direction to the police to lodge FIRs on complaints regarding the ongoing violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash 04:02

 Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence. A police constable was killed, and a man in his 20s was targeted by a violent mob. The police...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News [Video]Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News

CURFEW HAS BEEN IMPOSED IN 4 AREAS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI AS THE UNREST CONTINUES. 4000 COPS HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED. DELHI POLICE, CENTRAL RESERVE POLICE FORCE, RAPID ACTION FORCE, SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL HAS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:58Published

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News [Video]CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Violence in Delhi over CAA: SC to Wednesday hear plea seeking lodging of FIR

The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, which said it would be heard on Wednesday. The death toll...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayKhaleej Times

Shortage of forces led to violence aggravating: Delhi Police to MHA

The Delhi Police told the Union ministry of home affairs on Tuesday that it did not have adequate forces to immediately control the violence that hit parts of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

p_jaikumar

Padmanabhan Jaikumar SC is responsible for today violence delaying shaheenbagh illegal protest blocking roads for months instead of aski… https://t.co/tR5GppZyZ3 21 minutes ago

Madesh08141976

Madesh RT @TOIIndiaNews: Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing on Wednesday https://t.co/vSGiwYgJU9 1 hour ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing on Wednesday https://t.co/vSGiwYgJU9 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing on Wednesday https://t.co/C9Og3utBKl 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.