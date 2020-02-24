Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing on Wednesday
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () The pleas relating to the north-east Delhi violence, which has claimed 10 lives, reached the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court on Tuesday and they will hear the matter on Wednesday. The first plea was mentioned in the apex court on behalf of former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others who sought direction to the police to lodge FIRs on complaints regarding the ongoing violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence. A police constable was killed, and a man in his 20s was targeted by a violent mob. The police...
The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, which said it would be heard on Wednesday. The death toll... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day •Khaleej Times
The Delhi Police told the Union ministry of home affairs on Tuesday that it did not have adequate forces to immediately control the violence that hit parts of... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Hindu
