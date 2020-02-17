Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Supreme Court to hear pleas for removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhi`s Shaheen Bagh

Supreme Court to hear pleas for removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhi`s Shaheen Bagh

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court-appointed mediators -- senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran -- had last week engaged with the anti-CAA protestors for shifting the venue from Shaheen Bagh. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump shares video of himself as Baahubali | Oneindia [Video]US President Donald Trump shares video of himself as Baahubali | Oneindia

AHEAD OF HIS VISIT, US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS SAID THAT HE WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO BEING WITH HIS "GREAT FRIENDS" IN INDIA AS HE RETWEETED A VIDEO IN WHICH HIS FACE WAS SUPERIMPOSED ON THE HIT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

'Urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to come up with traffic solutions': Sanjay Hegde [Video]'Urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to come up with traffic solutions': Sanjay Hegde

Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to come up with solutions to traffic situation. The senior lawyers have been appointed to persuade..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court to hear pleas for removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court-appointed mediators -- senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran -- had last week engaged with the anti-CAA protestors for...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh welcome SC move to appoint interlocutors

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive to appoint interlocutors to speak with those at the site, volunteers with the moveme
Hindu Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesDNA

Tweets about this

realmohanty69

Sanket Mohanty RT @ANI: Supreme Court to hear today pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. htt… 37 minutes ago

Pooja45139077

Pooja RT @DDNewslive: Supreme Court to hear pleas demanding removal of anti-CAA protesters from #ShaheenBagh. PIL petition was filed in #Supreme… 50 minutes ago

journo_abheet

Abheet RT @NewsMobileIndia: Supreme Court to hear tomorrow pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Delhi's Shaheen… 51 minutes ago

UmeshOsho

Osho.umesh RT @ANI: Supreme Court to hear tomorrow pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.