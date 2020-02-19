Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Supreme Court to hear pleas for removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Supreme Court to hear pleas for removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court-appointed mediators -- senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran -- had last week engaged with the anti-CAA protestors for shifting the venue from Shaheen Bagh. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: US President Donald Trump shares video of himself as Baahubali | Oneindia

US President Donald Trump shares video of himself as Baahubali | Oneindia 04:05

 AHEAD OF HIS VISIT, US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS SAID THAT HE WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO BEING WITH HIS "GREAT FRIENDS" IN INDIA AS HE RETWEETED A VIDEO IN WHICH HIS FACE WAS SUPERIMPOSED ON THE HIT MOVIE-CHARACTER BAAHUBALI. UNPRECEDENTED SECURITY IN DELHI FOR DONALD TRUMP'S VISIT. ANTI-DRONE...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-CAA protests continue at Shaheen Bagh  [Video]Anti-CAA protests continue at Shaheen Bagh 

Anti-CAA protests continue at Shaheen Bagh 

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

SC nominated Sadhna Ramachandran negotiates with Shaheen Bagh protestors [Video]SC nominated Sadhna Ramachandran negotiates with Shaheen Bagh protestors

SC nominated Sadhna Ramachandran negotiates with Shaheen Bagh protestors

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Free to protest but others have rights too, say Shaheen Bagh mediators

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to engage with the anti-CAA protesters about shifting the venue...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

BREAKING NEWS: Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters continue stir, demand security and withdrawal of police cases

Amid efforts to convince the anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to end their agitation, which has been going on for over 70 days now, a road on Kalindi...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.