Ajit Doval meets DCP North-East to review security situation in Delhi

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In the wake of violence in North East Delhi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval late on Tuesday reached Seelampur area to take stock of the situation. Doval arrived at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office North East to conduct a meeting and review the security situation in the city. Along with DCP North-East,...
News video: Situation remains tense in North-East Delhi

Situation remains tense in North-East Delhi 02:48

 Situation remains tense in North-East Delhi

Delhi clashes: 17 dead, NSA Ajit Doval visits violence-hit areas

The death toll in the violence that flared up in northeast Delhi, reached 17 on Wednesday. Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital informed media in the morning today....
Mid-Day

CAA clashes in Delhi: Day after five killed, stone pelting reported in Brahampuri area

Fresh incident of stone pelting occurred between two groups in Brahampuri area on Tuesday, a day after five people including four civilians and one head...
Mid-Day

