Delhi violence: HC tells cops to ensure safe passage, treatment of injured
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate...
DEATH TOLL IN THE NORTH-EAST DELHI VIOLENCE MOUNTS TO 9 INCLUDING THE DEATH OF A COP. ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT SOURCES THE HOME MINISTRY HAS RULED OUT CALLING ARMY OVER DELHI VIOLENCE, SAYS ADEQUATE CENTRAL FORCES & COPS ON GROUND. BJP MP GAUTAM GAMBHIR HITS OUT AT PARTY COLLEAGUE KAPIL MISHRA'S...