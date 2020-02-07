Global  

Delhi violence: HC tells cops to ensure safe passage, treatment of injured

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate...
News video: Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News 03:50

 DEATH TOLL IN THE NORTH-EAST DELHI VIOLENCE MOUNTS TO 9 INCLUDING THE DEATH OF A COP. ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT SOURCES THE HOME MINISTRY HAS RULED OUT CALLING ARMY OVER DELHI VIOLENCE, SAYS ADEQUATE CENTRAL FORCES & COPS ON GROUND. BJP MP GAUTAM GAMBHIR HITS OUT AT PARTY COLLEAGUE KAPIL MISHRA'S...

Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News [Video]Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News

CURFEW HAS BEEN IMPOSED IN 4 AREAS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI AS THE UNREST CONTINUES. 4000 COPS HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED. DELHI POLICE, CENTRAL RESERVE POLICE FORCE, RAPID ACTION FORCE, SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL HAS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi violence: High Court holds midnight hearing, tells police to ensure safety of people

In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the recent violence over the...
Zee News

How violence spread in Delhi as cops failed to stem riot

Though early on Tuesday, police forced back pro-CAA protesters from the temple on the main Maujpur-Jafrabad Road — the epicentre of the violence that has now...
IndiaTimes

