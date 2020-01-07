Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #DelhiRiots: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap REACT to the violence in the capital city

#DelhiRiots: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap REACT to the violence in the capital city

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The violence in Delhi is unbearable. It broke out in Jafrabad and escalated quickly. The death toll has risen to 18 now from 13. Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the same.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

#JNUAttack: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker CRYING, Taapsee Bollywood Stars On Masked MOBB VIOLENCE [Video]#JNUAttack: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker CRYING, Taapsee Bollywood Stars On Masked MOBB VIOLENCE

Violence broke out in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sunday evening when some masked miscreants entered the university campus and attacked students as well as teachers. Swara Bhasker,..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law ahead of Trump visit

Indian police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse a crowd of thousands of protestors in India's capital of New Delhi on Monday as violence broke out...
Reuters

Delhi: Communal violence erupts after years

Minor flare-ups involving two communities are not that uncommon in the capital but full-fledged communal riots are not frequent. It was in 2014 that the city...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #DelhiRiots: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap REACT to the violence in the capital city #AnuragKashyap… https://t.co/yvvrIrYKZU 25 minutes ago

DhavalBelurkar1

Super Saiyan God Now media channel like quint, the logical Indian, India times & Bollywood chuts like anurag kashyap, Sonam Kapoor &… https://t.co/LDBCC21gX6 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.