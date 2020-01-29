Global  

Delhi high court pulls up DGCA over Kunal Kamra flying ban

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
The Delhi high court questioned aviation regulator DGCA Tuesday for "endorsing" the decision of three airlines other than IndiGo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly heckling a journalist on board.
