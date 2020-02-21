CM Uddhav Thackeray comes to work at 2 pm, leaves at 5: BJP

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The BJP launched a frontal attack on CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, saying he ran away from the (assembly when they raised the issue of farm loan waiver. BJP on Tuesday held a statewide agitation at 355 places against the government’s “failure” to compensate farmers for crop loss and rising incidents of crime against women. 👓 View full article

