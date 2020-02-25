Delhi violence: High alert in Noida, Section 144 imposed

Global  

District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, BN Singh, has issued a directive to close all liquor shops adjacent to Delhi in the district due to arson and tension in the northeastern areas of Delhi.
The national capital witnessed violence for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed in the northeastern parts of Delhi...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meet today attended by top offcials of the police and Delhi govt and political parties over the violence in North east Delhi after rival groups..

District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, BN Singh, has issued a directive to close all liquor shops adjacent to Delhi in the district due to arson and tension...
Security forces in the region have been put on high alert to maintain law and order.
