Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi violence: High Court holds midnight hearing, tells police to ensure safety of people

Delhi violence: High Court holds midnight hearing, tells police to ensure safety of people

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the recent violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast district of Delhi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence: Students protest outside CM Kejriwal’s residence, detained

Delhi violence: Students protest outside CM Kejriwal’s residence, detained 01:52

 Students gheraoed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on February 25. They demanded action against those responsible for violence in the city. Protestors also demanded restoration of peace in the city. Alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia were among the protestors. Protestors were detained at the Civil...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News [Video]Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation, demands answers | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi slams Centre, calls for Amit Shah's resignation; PM Modi appeals for calm, says he has held extensive review; Delhi commissioner of police assures normalcy is returning; Delhi HC plays..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published

13 dead, at least 150 injured in New Delhi clashes amid Trump's visit [Video]13 dead, at least 150 injured in New Delhi clashes amid Trump's visit

At least 13 people have been killed and 150 injured in violent clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters in the Indian capital New Delhi. Footage filmed on Tuesday (February 25) shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi violence: Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas, terms violence 'unfortunate'

*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused to entertain pleas on them. A bench comprising...
Mid-Day

Delhi violence: High alert in Noida, Section 144 imposed

District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, BN Singh, has issued a directive to close all liquor shops adjacent to Delhi in the district due to arson and tension...
Zee News


Tweets about this

tufailelif

Tufail Ahmad Delhi High Court: “In this city, we cannot allow another 1984 riots"; "This is the time to show that Z Security is… https://t.co/UQLRSBUJPc 2 seconds ago

HajiAamirMemon

I AM MADRIDISTA RT @htTweets: At high court hearing on Delhi violence, judges play Kapil Mishra video clip https://t.co/a2MddaccFr https://t.co/VjiUpQ4I6n 4 seconds ago

sushant_devaki

Martian.Man(♌)🇮🇳 RT @ExSecular: At high court hearing on Delhi violence, judges play Kapil Mishra video clip - delhi news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/Dya… 12 seconds ago

shashwa88801443

Shashwat Mishra RT @saahilmenghani: Hearing on Delhi violence resumes in Delhi High Court. Judge says- 👉Can't let 1984 riots re happen 👉Provide Z catego… 18 seconds ago

kashf_rana

KashfRANA India : Delhi violence matter in Delhi High Court: Delhi High Court inquires about the name of the officer who was… https://t.co/qV578A8aPI 23 seconds ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @ieeducation_job: #CBSE to announce decision by 5 pm today. #cbseboardexam2020 @cbseindia29 https://t.co/Mpme5YmgrR 37 seconds ago

rahulraj8650695

RAHUL BHATNAGAR RT @ANI: Delhi violence matter in Delhi High Court: Delhi High Court inquires about the name of the officer who was seen in BJP leader Kapi… 40 seconds ago

RasoolNawaz20

Rebel RT @ShekharGupta: Shouldn’t allow another 1984 in Delhi, not under the watch of this court, says Delhi High Court Justice Muralidhar Follo… 43 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.