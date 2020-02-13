Global  

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe wishes Sanya Malhotra on her birthday — watch video

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Actress Sanya Malhotra was in for the surprise of her life when she got a birthday wish from Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe! Sanya, who turned 28 on Tuesday, took to Instagram stories to share the video that has Radcliffe wishing her.
