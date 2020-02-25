Global  

Delhi violence: SC refuses to entertain pleas, terms violence 'unfortunate'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Pleas relating to Delhi violence reach SC & HC, hearing on Wednesday

The pleas relating to the north-east Delhi violence, which has claimed 10 lives, reached the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court on Tuesday and they will hear...
IndiaTimes

Shaheen Bagh protest: Won't examine interlocutors report as environment not conducive, says Supreme Court

The apex court fixes the matter for further hearing to March 23. The court also termed incidents of violence in Delhi as unfortunate but refused to entertain...
Zee News


