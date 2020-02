Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused to entertain pleas on them.



A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connection with the protests at Shaheen Bagh by looking into the pleas on... 👓 View full article