'Environment not conducive': SC declines to examine interlocutors' report on Shaheen Bagh

DNA Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The court was hearing the pleas that sought removal of protesters from South-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where people have been sitting for more than two months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran Hedge talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors on Day 2 [Video]Interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran Hedge talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors on Day 2

Interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran Hedge talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors on Day 2

'Thankful to SC': Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators [Video]'Thankful to SC': Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators

Shaheen Bagh protesters spoke after meeting SC-appointed mediators. The protesters were thankful to the Supreme Court for sending mediators to suggest a midway. SC appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde..

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors begin talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to hold talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and find a way to end the road...
Shaheen Bagh protest: Won't examine interlocutors report as environment not conducive, says Supreme Court

The apex court fixes the matter for further hearing to March 23. The court also termed incidents of violence in Delhi as unfortunate but refused to entertain...
kushagraavinash

Avinash kushagra 'DILIP'🚮 RT @dna: 'Environment not conducive': SC declines to examine interlocutors' report on Shaheen Bagh https://t.co/u13xgeYGsm 1 hour ago

dna

DNA 'Environment not conducive': SC declines to examine interlocutors' report on Shaheen Bagh https://t.co/u13xgeYGsm 1 hour ago

