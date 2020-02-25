Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi demands resignation of Amit Shah
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Union government is responsible for the prevailing violent situation in Delhi and demanded the resignation of home minister. Without naming Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi said: "The Union home minister must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and should resign".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meet today attended by top offcials of the police and Delhi govt and political parties over the violence in North east Delhi after rival groups protesting against and supporting the citizenship laws clashed on Sunday and then on Monday. Sporadic...