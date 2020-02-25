Global  

Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi demands resignation of Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Union government is responsible for the prevailing violent situation in Delhi and demanded the resignation of home minister. Without naming Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi said: "The Union home minister must take responsibility for violence in Delhi and should resign".
