Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan surrenders with wife and son, sent to jail; Demolition of Jauhar University`s boundary wall stayed

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Khan family had been ignoring summons by the courts in various cases lodged against them as a result of which warrants were issued against them.
Forgery case: Azam Khan, wife, son declared ‘absconders’, properties to be confiscated

A day after rejecting anticipatory bail pleas of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, wife Tanzeen Fatimah and son Abdullah Azam, who are both MLAs, and declaring...
IndiaTimes

