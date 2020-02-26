Global  

Delhi high court asks solicitor general to advice police on lodging of FIRs against 'hate speeches' by 3 BJP leaders

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
'Take decision on lodging FIRs for hate speeches'

The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed the police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP...
IndiaTimes


