Delhi violence: Intel officer's body found in violence-hit Chandbagh area
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Body of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma was found in the North-East district's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.
The North-East district of the national capital has been witnessing incidents of violence and arson for the past two days.
The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protesters in...
