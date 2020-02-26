Global  

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan surrenders with wife and son, sent to jail; Demolition of Jauhar University's boundary wall stayed

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Khan family had been ignoring summons by the courts in various cases lodged against them as a result of which warrants were issued against them.
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan surrenders with wife and son, sent to judicial custody till March 2

They had been ignoring summons from the court for a long time, in relation to various warrants issued against them in several different cases.
DNA

Forgery case: Azam Khan, wife, son declared ‘absconders’, properties to be confiscated

A day after rejecting anticipatory bail pleas of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, wife Tanzeen Fatimah and son Abdullah Azam, who are both MLAs, and declaring...
IndiaTimes


