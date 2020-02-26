Global  

Mob kills IB official Ankit Sharma in northeast Delhi, dumps body in drain

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Ankit Sharma was under probation and serving as a driver in the Intelligence Bureau..Sharma had joined the IB in 2017. He was a resident of Chand Bagh. 
Delhi violence: Intel officer's body found in violence-hit Chandbagh area

*New Delhi:* Body of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma was found in the North-East district's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. The North-East district of...
Mid-Day

