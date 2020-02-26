Delhi high court asks solicitor general to advise police on lodging of FIRs against 'hate speeches' by 3 BJP leaders



Recent related news from verified sources 'Take decision on lodging FIRs for hate speeches' The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed the police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago



Take decision on lodging FIRs for hate speeches by 3 BJP leaders, Delhi HC tells police The three BJP leaders are — Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma

Hindu 2 hours ago



