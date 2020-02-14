SC collegium recommends elevation of Justice B P Dharmadhikari as CJ of Bombay HC

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Justice B P Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of Bombay high court. Justice Dharmadhikari is currently working as the acting Chief Justice of Bombay high court. The decision was taken at a meeting held on February 24 by the collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend