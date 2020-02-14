Global  

SC collegium recommends elevation of Justice B P Dharmadhikari as CJ of Bombay HC

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Justice B P Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of Bombay high court. Justice Dharmadhikari is currently working as the acting Chief Justice of Bombay high court. The decision was taken at a meeting held on February 24 by the collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.
Justice Dharmadhikari is acting Chief Justice of HC

Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari has been appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court following the retirement of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandr
Hindu

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of Bombay HC judge RV More to Meghalaya HC

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of Bombay high court Judge Justice RV More to Meghalaya HC.
IndiaTimes

