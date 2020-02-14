SC collegium recommends elevation of Justice B P Dharmadhikari as CJ of Bombay HC
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Justice B P Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of Bombay high court. Justice Dharmadhikari is currently working as the acting Chief Justice of Bombay high court. The decision was taken at a meeting held on February 24 by the collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.
Jennifer Justice, also known as JJ, is an entertainment and live experience executive known for her expertise in building artists’ careers and business portfolios by marrying art with commerce. As General Counsel and EVP at Roc Nation, JJ helped structure the vision and growth of Roc Nation and...