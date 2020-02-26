'Can't let another 1984 happen, not under our watch,' says Delhi HC on violence
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the violence in northeast Delhi, saying that it cannot let another riot like the one in 1984 happen under its watch.
A division bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani also asked some of the highest functionaries in the State and the...
Death toll due to the recent violence in Delhi crossed 25 on Wednesday. There were some reports of stray incidents of violence even on the fourth day. However the police claimed that no 'untoward incidents' took place. The force said that it had arrested over 100 people and filed 18 First Information...
