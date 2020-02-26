Global  

'Can't let another 1984 happen, not under our watch,' says Delhi HC on violence

'Can't let another 1984 happen, not under our watch,' says Delhi HC on violence

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the violence in northeast Delhi, saying that it cannot let another riot like the one in 1984 happen under its watch.

A division bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani also asked some of the highest functionaries in the State and the...
News video: Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say 100 arrested so far

Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say 100 arrested so far 05:19

 Death toll due to the recent violence in Delhi crossed 25 on Wednesday. There were some reports of stray incidents of violence even on the fourth day. However the police claimed that no 'untoward incidents' took place. The force said that it had arrested over 100 people and filed 18 First Information...

Judge who grilled Centre, State & police on Delhi violence transferred | Oneindia News [Video]Judge who grilled Centre, State & police on Delhi violence transferred | Oneindia News

The Delhi HC judge who grilled the Centre, State and Delhi police for their failure in de-escalating tensions in Delhi which led to straight 4 days of violence has now been transferred. Delhi HC judge..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published

‘There are 2 options now..’: Arvind Kejriwal on violence in north-east Delhi [Video]‘There are 2 options now..’: Arvind Kejriwal on violence in north-east Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the rioters in Delhi violence were from outside and not Delhi. Kejriwal said there are two options in front of the people of Delhi. Either we all stand..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published


Delhi violence: Congress leaders meet President Ram Nath Kovind, demand Amit Shah's resignation

*New Delhi:* A Congress delegation, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for Home Minister Amit Shah's...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

US lawmakers express concern over Delhi violence

The deadly violence in Delhi drew sharp reactions from US lawmakers with the mainstream media prominently reporting it along with the visit of President Trump....
IndiaTimes


