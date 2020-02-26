'Can't let another 1984 happen, not under our watch,' says Delhi HC on violence

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the violence in northeast Delhi, saying that it cannot let another riot like the one in 1984 happen under its watch.



A division bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Anup Jairam Bambani also asked some of the highest functionaries in the State and the... 👓 View full article

