Baahubali star Prabhas announces mega project with Mahanati director, Nag Ashwin

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Baahubali star Prabhas has announced a new project. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 action thriller Saaho, returns in a yet-untitled film that will be directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin.
Prabhas to work with ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin next

The film will also mark the celebration of 50 years of production banner Vyjayanthi Movies
Hindu

Video: Prabhas to play lead in 'Mahanati' helmer Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial

Vyjayanthi Movies, who completes 50 years have announced their upcoming film which will star Prabhas in the lead role and will be directed by Nag Ashwin.
DNA

