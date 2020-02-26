Discussed data sovereignty, Digital India with Satya Nadella, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 'Don't preach us': BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi over Congress' rajdharma jibe 06:06 Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress for reminding the BJP of what its rajdharma (duty) should be. Addressing the media, he said a delegation of Congress that met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday is trying to remind others about rajdharma, but the party should clarify why...