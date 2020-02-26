Global  

Discussed data sovereignty, Digital India with Satya Nadella, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday discussed on a range of issues including data sovereignty and Digital India with Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
