Police not having picnic but facing acid attacks in Delhi violence: SG Tushar Mehta

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday came to the defence of the police before the Delhi High Court over their role in handling the violence in northeast Delhi, saying the policemen were not having picnic but facing acid attacks.
News video: Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 18, CM Kejriwal requests for Army| Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 18, CM Kejriwal requests for Army| Oneindia News 02:49

 Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Army to de-escalate Delhi situation; Security beefed up in North East Delhi; Delhi HC pulls up police for failing to take control; JNU & Jamia students protest outside Kejriwal's residence, are dispersed using water cannons; India marks one year of Balakot air strikes today...

