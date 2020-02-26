Police not having picnic but facing acid attacks in Delhi violence: SG Tushar Mehta

A lethargic police and politicians instigating communal violence cannot escape blame for attacks on the media, says a joint statement by the Press Club of India...

Northeast Delhi clashes: Teenager shot at on way home from school among scores injured Among the more than 200 victims of stone-pelting and shooting in northeast Delhi is a 13-year-old boy. He was shot in his back. Victims like him include two men...

